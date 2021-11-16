Advertise
B'ham PD: Suspects steal ATM using a tow truck; search underway

Search underway after is stolen
Search underway after is stolen(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A search is under way in Birmingham after police say someone stole an ATM using a tow truck.

According to Birmingham Police, the PNC Bank ATM was stolen from 2901 2nd Ave S.

PNC Bank ATM stolen from 2901 2nd Ave S.
PNC Bank ATM stolen from 2901 2nd Ave S.(wbrc)

Dozens of officers were at Maclin Park on 27th Ave and 32nd St around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

