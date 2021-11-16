Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Chick-fil-A to be closed Christmas weekend

Chick-fil-A is set to close Christmas Day, a Saturday, then its usual closure on Sunday.
Chick-fil-A is set to close Christmas Day, a Saturday, then its usual closure on Sunday.(Chick-fil-A via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chick-fil-A’s employees will be home for Christmas Day this year.

The popular chicken chain stated it will be closed for the holiday, which this year falls on Saturday.

Since Chick-fil-A is always closed Sundays, employees will have a two-day holiday weekend.

The chain’s 2,600 U.S. locations will reopen Dec. 27.

Chick-fil-A fans will be able to ring in 2021 with their favorite fast food, as the chain will be open New Year’s Eve and Jan. 1.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
Victim identified in deadly Troy gas station shooting
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon
Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
1 killed, 5 injured in overnight Troy shooting, police say
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow bolsters team to defend him in cocaine case

Latest News

FILE - This image made from NASA TV shows the International Space Station, seen from the SpaceX...
Russia rejects accusations of endangering ISS astronauts
Prosecution and the defense debated the term "active shooter" in closing arguments in the Kyle...
Jury begins deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveiled a new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Reese’s super-sized Thanksgiving pie cup sold out within hours
LIVE: Rittenhouse verdict
The Rochester, New York, Police Department said James Fernandez Reyes had been located and is...
Amber Alert canceled; missing 14-year-old boy in New York safe