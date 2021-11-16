Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

FedEx to construct large distribution center in Dothan

The announcement Tuesday culminates a long process between the city of Dothan and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -FedEx has announced plans to construct a $57 million distribution center in Dothan. The site is the Sam Houston Industrial Park off Columbia Highway.

The project is expected to employ 200 additional workers to FedEx operations in Dothan.

The announcement Tuesday culminates a long process between the city of Dothan and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and is especially welcome after COVID slowed economic development. City manager Kevin Cowper said the deal had been in the works for over a year.

Construction is expected to begin in December and be completed in late 2022.

FedEx will receive tax incentives.

This story updated to clarify that 200 new positions will be created.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
Victim identified in deadly Troy gas station shooting
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon
Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
1 killed, 5 injured in overnight Troy shooting, police say
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

Latest News

Montgomery Human Society: Christmas Card fundraiser and gift wrapping
Montgomery Human Society: Christmas Card fundraiser and gift wrapping
Just a slight chance of a shower Thursday.
Getting warmer, then we’ve got 2 more cold fronts
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Chick-fil-A is set to close Christmas Day, a Saturday, then its usual closure on Sunday.
Chick-fil-A to be closed Christmas weekend