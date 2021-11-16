Advertise
Former MPS interim chief financial officer arrested

Brenda Palmer, the former interim chief financial officer for the Montgomery Public Schools...
Brenda Palmer, the former interim chief financial officer for the Montgomery Public Schools system, has been arrested by the Alabama attorney general's office.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former interim chief financial officer for the Montgomery Public Schools system has been arrested, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office.

Brenda Palmer, 68, of Montgomery, surrendered at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Monday and was charged with violating the state ethics law and for lying to an investigator with the AG’s office, Marshall’s office said in a statement.

The AG’s office said Palmer faces one count of using her official position for personal gain and one count of providing a false statement to an investigator with the Attorney General’s Office.

Specifically, the warrant alleges that Palmer used her position as interim Chief School Financial Officer for MPS to perpetrate a false invoicing scheme in which she and her accomplices stole $314,867.56 from the school system.

When questioned by AG’s office investigators about her involvement with the false invoicing scheme, Palmer allegedly lied and denied any knowledge of the scheme.

Marshall’s office said if convicted, Palmer could spend between two to 20 years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $30,000 for the ethics charge, which is a class B felony; as well as one to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 for the charge of providing a false statement to an AG investigator, a class C felony.

The case is being prosecuted by Attorney General Marshall’s Special Investigations Division.

Reached for comment, a spokesperson for Montgomery Public Schools, citing the ongoing investigation, deferred all questions about the matter to the attorney general’s office.

