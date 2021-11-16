Geneva County voting machines destroyed in fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - New details on a fire behind the Geneva County Courthouse that News 4 first told you about on Friday. It doesn’t appear the fire was arson.

The building housed new handicap voting machines and new polling pads, along with the standard election voting machines.

The loss of this equipment was worth over $200,000 and just over six months before the next election. Commission Chairman Toby Seay said some of the new voting equipment was paid out of pocket and some was paid for through grants.

The sheriff’s department reviewed the cameras and they do not suspect any foul play. Chairman Seay said the fire seems to have been electrical. It was a total loss.

No one was in the building at the time and there were no injuries.

Chairman Seay said they have reached out to the election equipment vendor and items are in the process of being replaced at this time. He also spoke with the secretary of state and his office and they say they are willing and able to assist if needed.

“We see no reason why we should not have all of our equipment back in place in time for the may primary,” Chairman Seay said.

Along with the election equipment, courthouse and county maintenance tools were also destroyed.

Chairman Seay said these items are to be replaced through insurance.

The county plans to rebuild in the same location, but there is no time frame yet.

They are waiting on the insurance adjuster who will dictate when the rebuilding will start.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.