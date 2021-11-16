Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Geneva County voting machines destroyed in fire

The loss of this equipment was worth over $200,000 and just over six months before the next election.
The Geneva County Maintenance Building was destroyed in a fire on Friday morning. It was a...
The Geneva County Maintenance Building was destroyed in a fire on Friday morning. It was a total loss.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - New details on a fire behind the Geneva County Courthouse that News 4 first told you about on Friday. It doesn’t appear the fire was arson.

The building housed new handicap voting machines and new polling pads, along with the standard election voting machines.

The loss of this equipment was worth over $200,000 and just over six months before the next election. Commission Chairman Toby Seay said some of the new voting equipment was paid out of pocket and some was paid for through grants.

The sheriff’s department reviewed the cameras and they do not suspect any foul play. Chairman Seay said the fire seems to have been electrical. It was a total loss.

No one was in the building at the time and there were no injuries.

Chairman Seay said they have reached out to the election equipment vendor and items are in the process of being replaced at this time. He also spoke with the secretary of state and his office and they say they are willing and able to assist if needed.

“We see no reason why we should not have all of our equipment back in place in time for the may primary,” Chairman Seay said.

Along with the election equipment, courthouse and county maintenance tools were also destroyed.

Chairman Seay said these items are to be replaced through insurance.

The county plans to rebuild in the same location, but there is no time frame yet.

They are waiting on the insurance adjuster who will dictate when the rebuilding will start.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
Victim identified in deadly Troy gas station shooting
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon
Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
1 killed, 5 injured in overnight Troy shooting, police say
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow bolsters team to defend him in cocaine case

Latest News

Search underway after is stolen
B’ham PD: Suspects steal ATM using a tow truck; search underway
Mayor Reed said a local law in place now is preventing his ability to help appoint new members,...
Mayor Reed seeks appointment power to the Montgomery Airport Authority
Just a slight chance of a shower Thursday.
Getting warmer, then we’ve got 2 more cold fronts
Katie Hollingshead donated a kidney to her former student's mother.
Teacher returns home after donating kidney to former student’s mom
Teacher returns home after donating kidney to former student’s mom
Teacher returns home after donating kidney to former student’s mom