Getting warmer, then we’ve got 2 more cold fronts

The first arrives Thursday, the second pushes through Sunday night
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Temperatures will climb even more over the next three days than they did yesterday. We’re heading for the middle and even upper 70s each afternoon.

It'll be a great day to put up the decorations.
It'll be a great day to put up the decorations.(WSFA 12 News)

Today and tomorrow will bring ample sunshine, but Thursday will feature more cloud cover as a cold front pushes across the region.

Even with the uptick in cloud coverage, we’re still going to warm into the mid-70s. The front won’t have much moisture to work with, so nothing more than a 20% chance of rain is expected.

Sunshine and warm weather on the way.
Sunshine and warm weather on the way.(WSFA 12 News)

Behind the front will be another shot of cooler air as highs likely remain down in the 60s both Friday and Saturday before briefly surging back into the 70s on Sunday. Clouds may be stubborn behind the front on Friday, but at least some sunshine should be out.

Another front arrives Sunday night, bringing heightened rain coverage with it. The rain will likely end by the mid-morning hours on Monday as colder air surges southward behind the front.

A cold front will bring rain Sunday night into Monday.
A cold front will bring rain Sunday night into Monday.(WSFA 12 News)

Highs early next week will be much cooler in the 50s and lower 60s.

