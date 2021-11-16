Montgomery mayor attends infrastructure bill signing at White House

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - Some of Alabama’s local leaders were among the White House attendees Monday as President Joe Biden signed his $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law. Among them was Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

The bipartisan measure provides federal help for highway, broadband and other infrastructure improvements across the country.

According to the White House, Alabama will receive approximately $5.2 billion for federal aid highway programs, at least $100 million for broadband upgrades and around $728 million for water developments over the next five years. The state is also slated for road, bridge and public transportation improvements.

Reed tweeted that the bill will also provide $150 million for Alabama’s airports over the next five years, plus $400 million for public transportation and $225 million for bridges.

“This is a watershed moment, I think, not only for the residents of my city and our state, but the entire nation,” Reed said. “We have not seen an investment in our infrastructure in over 50-plus years.”

I’m proud to join @POTUS and other leaders at the White House for the signing ceremony of the historic bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This legislation will bring jobs, equity, & opportunity to communities around the country & help #BuildBackBetter than ever! — Steven L Reed (@stevenlouisreed) November 15, 2021

Reed mentioned broadband expansion as a particular point of importance, calling lack of access a “digital divide” and economic divide.”

“We want to go after things that are going to bring our communities into the top competition for 21st century jobs in a 21st century economy, so we have to have investment in public transportation, we have to have investment into broadband initiatives, but we also have to provide the funding for reskilling programs so that many of our underemployed residents can find these jobs,” said Reed.

Rep. Terri Sewell, a vocal supporter of the bill, tweeted that Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin was also there. Governors and mayors of both parties from others states attended as well.

Sewell was the only member of Alabama’s congressional delegation to vote for the bill. She is also the state’s sole Democratic federal lawmaker.

Thirteen House Republicans joined 19 Senate Republicans in voting for the bill. Reed commented on the need to continue bipartisanship, as well as the threats directed at Republicans who voted for it.

“I think people have to decide if they’re going to be team America or not. If you’re team USA then we ought to cheer for more bills like this. We ought to pressure our representatives to work more across the aisle as President Biden has done,” he said. “If you are cheering for our country to be better and to regain its competitive edge then this ought to be celebrated. This is not something that should be divided along partisan lines.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.