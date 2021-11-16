Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old

Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika mother and man have been arrested in the murder of a 2-year-old girl.

On Nov. 12, the Opelika Police Department was called to the 1700 block of Cherry Circle in reference to a child unresponsive. Upon arrival, officers found the child dead.

The body of the 2-year-old was then sent to Montgomery for autopsy.

The OPD and the Lee County Coroner’s Office began a death investigation which led them to two suspects, one of which was the child’s mother. On Nov. 15, 28-year-old Chasity Umeko Baker and 28-year-old Jamario Emanuel Mitchell, both of Opelika, were arrested for Murder.

Baker and Mitchell are currently being held at the Lee County Jail on $450,000 bond.

The death remains under investigation by the OPD and Lee County Coroner’s Office. If you have any information, please contact the Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
1 killed, 5 injured in overnight Troy shooting, police say
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon
Montgomery police say a juvenile was injured in a shooting in the 300 block of Auburn Street on...
Juvenile shot in Montgomery Saturday night
Jabradski Pruitt is charged with first-degree domestic violence.
Arrest made in Friday night Montgomery shooting
Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
Victim identified in deadly Troy gas station shooting

Latest News

City leaders debate who governs Montgomery Regional Airport
City leaders debate who governs Montgomery Regional Airport
New lawsuits are challenging Alabama’s newly drawn congressional and legislative districts as...
Lawsuits challenge new legislative, congressional lines
Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
Victim identified in deadly Troy gas station shooting
Victim identified in deadly Troy gas station shooting
Victim identified in deadly Troy gas station shooting
The bond between a student and teacher may turn out to be a life saver. Katie Hollingshead...
Teacher returns home after donating kidney to former student’s mom