Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Sparks fly from car before crash that left 17 cars damaged in Hawaii

By Amanda Alvarado and HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Video shows sparks flying out from under a vehicle moments before it crashed in Hawaii.

Hololulu Police Department said 17 vehicles were also damaged in the crash, KHNL reported.

The crash happened around midnight on Sunday.

The vehicle was seen zooming down the road before crashing into vehicles parked along the shoulder of the road.

Authorities say only the 34-year-old man driving the vehicle was the person injured. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police believe the driver may have been drunk and have opened a DUI investigation along with a damaged vehicles case.

Authorities say if the injuries are bad enough, they may just forward the information to prosecutors and do not necessarily need the driver in jail.

This investigation is still ongoing and the suspect has not been booked or charged with a crime.

Copyright 2021 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
Victim identified in deadly Troy gas station shooting
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon
Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
1 killed, 5 injured in overnight Troy shooting, police say
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

Latest News

Just a slight chance of a shower Thursday.
Tracking two cold fronts that will bring changes to the forecast
Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that...
GRAPHIC: Shotgun blast caused wound in Arbery’s chest, fatal bleeding
Brenda Palmer, the former interim chief financial officer for the Montgomery Public Schools...
Former MPS interim chief financial officer arrested
The lawsuit cites both federal law and Illinois law that allows plaintiffs to seek money when...
Does TikTok owe you money? App details $92M settlement
Forensic pathologist describes Ahmaud Arbery's wounds and final moments at trial
Medical examiner takes the stand in Arbery death trial