Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Teacher returns home after donating kidney to former student’s mom

The bond between a student and teacher may turn out to be a life saver. Katie Hollingshead...
The bond between a student and teacher may turn out to be a life saver. Katie Hollingshead loved her student CJ Forest so much, when she learned her mom needed a kidney, she signed up to donate her organ before ever meeting the mom in person.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDESBORO, Ala. (WSFA) - A Butler County teacher is back home after giving the gift of life to a woman in need.

On Friday, Katie Hollingshead donated one of her kidneys to the mother of one of her former students from when she taught at Lowndes Academy.

Hollingshead hadn’t even met Tiffany Forest until a few months ago, but she loved her former student CJ Forest so much that she wanted to make a difference.

Hollingshead says she’s now resting at home, and Tiffany Forest should leave UAB Hospital Tuesday.

She hopes to be back in her classroom at W.O. Parmer Elementary School in Greenville sometime after Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
1 killed, 5 injured in overnight Troy shooting, police say
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon
Montgomery police say a juvenile was injured in a shooting in the 300 block of Auburn Street on...
Juvenile shot in Montgomery Saturday night
Jabradski Pruitt is charged with first-degree domestic violence.
Arrest made in Friday night Montgomery shooting
Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
Victim identified in deadly Troy gas station shooting

Latest News

Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
Victim identified in deadly Troy gas station shooting
Victim identified in deadly Troy gas station shooting
Victim identified in deadly Troy gas station shooting
Highs get warmer through the middle of the workweek, but by the weekend a cold front will allow...
Quick warm up on the way!
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Karen Lynn Causby.
Autauga County authorities searching for missing woman