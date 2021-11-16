Advertise
Tracking two cold fronts that will bring changes to the forecast

The first arrives Thursday, the second pushes through Sunday night
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Temperatures will stay mild over the next couple of days before our first of two cold fronts rolls through Alabama... highs today climbed into the low and mid 70s areawide, but mid and upper 70s are expected as we head into Wednesday. The slightly warmer than normal temperatures are courtesy of dry air in our atmosphere and a ton of sunshine; that stays with us before a few showers return Thursday thanks to an approaching frontal boundary.

Sunshine and warm weather on the way.
Even with the uptick in cloud coverage Thursday, we’re still going to warm into the mid 70s.

The front won’t have much moisture to work with, so nothing more than a 20% chance of rain is expected. Simply put, most won’t see rain, but a couple of isolated to scattered showers are possible.

Behind the front will be another shot of cooler conditions... highs likely remain down in the 60s both Friday and Saturday before briefly surging back into the lower 70s Sunday. Clouds may be stubborn behind the front on Friday, but at least some sunshine should be out.

Stay tuned for updates on Friday’s cloud cover forecast as things can changes - it is all dependent on how quickly the cold front passes.

Another front arrives Sunday night, bringing heightened rain coverage with it.

A cold front will bring rain Sunday night into Monday.
Of the two boundaries we are tracking, Sunday’s has the better coverage of rain. Showers will probably linger into the overnight, then end by the late morning hours on Monday... and you guessed it: colder air surges southward behind this front.

Exact rain coverage and timing with this system will both need to be fine tuned as we progress through the remainder of the workweek, but we’re definitely not looking at any severe weather or even any thunderstorm action.

Tracking two cold fronts... both bring some rain, but Sunday's boundary is the wetter or the two.
Highs early next week will be much cooler in the 50s and lower 60s.

