WSFA 12 News, Alabama Archives to announce special partnership Wednesday

WSFA 12 News and the Alabama Department of Archives and History are set to make a special...
WSFA 12 News and the Alabama Department of Archives and History are set to make a special announcement on the morning of Nov. 17, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News and the Alabama Department of Archives and History are set to make a special announcement Wednesday morning regarding a new partnership.

The partnership will shine a new light on the rich history of WSFA-TV, as well as Montgomery and the state of Alabama.

The announcement will be made Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. in a live report on Today in Alabama.

