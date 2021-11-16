WSFA 12 News, Alabama Archives to announce special partnership Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News and the Alabama Department of Archives and History are set to make a special announcement Wednesday morning regarding a new partnership.

The partnership will shine a new light on the rich history of WSFA-TV, as well as Montgomery and the state of Alabama.

The announcement will be made Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. in a live report on Today in Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.