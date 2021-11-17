1 person injured in Tuscaloosa officer-involved shooting; Officers said man had AR-15 and a pistol

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were involved in a shooting at Bent Tree Apartments early Wednesday morning, according to Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Capt. Kennedy said around 2:00 a.m. on November 17, 2021, officers got a call from employees of Harry’s Bar on Hargrove Road about an unruly patron. Officers said there were reports the man was drinking.

When officers arrived they said the man drove away from the bar recklessly and they tried to make a traffic stop. Officers said the man would not stop and he drove to Bent Tree and entered an apartment.

Officers said they attempted to make contact with the man at the door of the apartment. Investigators said the man lives there.

Officers said at one point the man’s two roommates left the apartment and told officers the suspect was inside and armed with an AR-15 rifle and a pistol.

The officers said they continued to try and make contact. At one point officers said they heard two gunshots inside the apartment and immediately set up a perimeter around the area.

Investigators said the man opened the door and aimed a loaded rifle at an officer. Multiple officers opened fire and shot the man.

The man was taken to a hospital and he is in critical condition.

Officers are processing evidence. WBRC was told the suspect will face criminal charges.

TPD Chief Brent Blankley said no officer wants to shoot anyone. He said it’s a difficult situation when an officer has to make that decision. At this time at least eight officers, who were on the scene, are on leave so that they can get mental health help and get what they need in order to come back on the job.

Again, no officers were physically hurt. Chief said he is very thankful no officer was hurt.

Chief also said when officers realized there was a threat they evacuated as many people as they could from the complex.

The Violent Crimes Unit has assumed the investigation with investigators and supervisors not affiliated with TPD.

