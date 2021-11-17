2021 Families of the Year - The Smith family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Losing a family member is always tough but one way to honor your loved one’s memory is to continue the work they started. As we continue our profiles of this year’s Families of the Year presented by the Family Guidance Center of Alabama, we caught up with the Smith family of Selma as they continue to honor the legacy of their matriarch.

John Smith has learned to wear many hats in his family. When his children were younger his wife Brenda worked 12-hour shifts as a nurse, leaving him to get his daughters ready for school and so much more.

“My dad was the one who cooked and cleaned and braided our hair. So we thought everybody’s dad was the one that did that,” said his daughter, Albert Smith.

When his wife Brenda passed away six years ago, her family continued her dedication to helping others. John and two of his daughters followed in her footsteps by going into the health care field. John Smith helps prepare meals for his church, and when his niece, Karen Smith, needed help her family rushed to be by her side.

“Earlier this year I had a bad car accident and I had to be hospitalized. And I didn’t think nothing about it, but before they discharged me from the hospital they said, ‘Now who’s going to take care of you,’ and without any question my family just pulled together and said, ‘She’s going to stay here and we’re going to make sure she gets to the doctor.’”

“We’re stronger together. We work as a team and it’s effective,” said John’s daughter, Tiffany Smith.

Effective indeed. When asked what was his reaction to being nominated as one of this year’s Families of the Year by the Family Guidance Center of Alabama, John Smith said he was surprised.

“We like doing things for each other and other people. And we’re just a regular, ordinary family,” said John Smith.

And his grandson, Lloyd Smith, called spending time with his family priceless.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.