Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama COVID hospitalizations decline but pandemic still ongoing

Looking toward the holiday season, the Alabama Hospital Association's Danne Howard says...
Looking toward the holiday season, the Alabama Hospital Association's Danne Howard says there’s no indication of what hospitalization numbers will look like.(WRDW)
By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is finally seeing a plateau in the pandemic as hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been consistently lower for weeks now. Months ago there were a negative number of ICU beds available, marking a historic first for the state. Now, Alabama is seeing a daily average of about 300 COVID-19 patients.

Danne Howard with the Alabama Hospital Association says even though hospitals still have COVID cases to treat, the biggest change she’s seen from the peak of the Delta variant in September to now is staff being under less stress.

“When you think about those higher volumes, when you literally have to put on a spacesuit kind of, of protective equipment with COVID patients, and so it is much it’s more of a normal health care delivery environment rather than always on edge,” she explained.

Looking toward the holiday season, Howard says there’s no indication of what hospitalization numbers will look like.

“We are not over COVID yet,” she said. “I don’t know what the next few months look like, but certainly, when we get into the holidays and colder weather where people move indoors more often, you know, we’re being ever mindful and watchful about that.”

Howard emphasized that being vaccinated for COVID-19 and handwashing, masks, and social distancing are still the most effective ways to stay healthy.

As of Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed more than 16,000 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic was first confirmed in the state back in March of 2020,

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Palmer, the former interim chief financial officer for the Montgomery Public Schools...
Former MPS interim chief financial officer arrested
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people wounded,...
Juvenile, man shot in Montgomery Tuesday evening
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard's prison sentence was reduced by a judge.
State: Former house speaker attempted to influence prison legislation for early release
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old

Latest News

A photo of UA and AU student veterans taking part in a previous Operation Iron Ruck. The 2021...
Operation Iron Ruck uses Iron Bowl week to raise awareness of veteran suicides
The United States is now averaging more than 82,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, up 11% over the...
Decisions expected soon on COVID vaccine boosters, antiviral pill
Crowds will once again fill New York's Times Square this New Year's Eve, with proof of COVID-19...
New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square back on for fully vaccinated
State Superintendent Eric Mackey says student COVID-19 cases across the state are going down.
State superintendent says COVID-19 cases have dropped ‘dramatically’