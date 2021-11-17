Advertise
Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless gets $1M grant from Amazon’s Bezos

Source: WAFF
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless, or ARCH, will get a $1.25 million grant from a fund created by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

According to ARCH, the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund awards grants to groups doing “compassionate, needle-moving work,” providing shelter and hunger support to young families in need. This one-time grant will allow them to regrant the funds to local agencies to expand shelter, rapid housing, homelessness prevention and other services.

“This is a monumental moment for ARCH and certainly a triumphant success for me as its Executive Director,” said ARCH Executive Director Felicia Jackson. “I’m honored as a female and as a minority to have been hand-selected and recognized by national leaders and advocates within the housing arena. The grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund will advance our work in ensuring our state’s most vulnerable families are sheltered and safely housed for the long term.”

The Bezos Day One Fund made a $2 billion commitment to make meaningful and lasting impacts in non-profits who help families experiencing homelessness and create a network of non-profit tier-one preschools in low-income communities.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

