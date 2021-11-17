Auburn University to receive $1.3M grant from USDOT

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is set to receive more than a million dollars from the U.S. Department of Transportation, according to Alabama Senator Richard Shelby.

The senator says the university will receive a RAISE grant totaling $1,303,972 for the Step Up Alabama program, which stands for Safe Transportation for Every Pedestrian in Underserved communities Program.

An existing construction facility will be demolished and a new multi-purpose transportation facility will be constructed with the project. The new facility will serve as a road equipment and fleet maintenance shop, heavy equipment storage garage, location for department officers, and community storm shelter.

“These are worthy projects that support increased safety and economic growth opportunity for communities in our state,” said Senator Shelby. “The livelihood of rural areas in Alabama relies on our core infrastructure, and any enhancements to that will undoubtedly benefit the area for years to come,” said Senator Shelby.

Shelby says the project will also support the purchases of vehicles and heavy equipment needed to support road construction, maintenance, and emergency management activates on tribal lands.

