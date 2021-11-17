Advertise
Enterprise business wins national award from DOL

Navigator Development Group Inc
By Nick Brooks
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- A local Enterprise business has received a national award from the Department of Labor.

For the fourth straight year, Navigator Development Group Inc has been awarded for hiring and retaining veterans.

The company, which started in 1997, focused on Fort Rucker, aviation and recruiting veterans around the area to work.

Veterans now make up around 70% of their staff.

“We also know that because they are veterans that they have spent a life of dedication contributing to the country,” said Keith Gay, CEO and Owner of Navigator Development Group Inc. “They still want to give back, so we found that they are really dedicated, committed and they are mission and goal oriented to make sure the job gets done.”

Navigator Development Group Inc is now setting their sights on a 5th consecutive award.

