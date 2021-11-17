Ground broken on new Montgomery community center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Councilman Glen Pruitt broke ground on a new community center.

It will be located at 5620 Calmar Dr. That’s near the Walmart off Eastern Boulevard.

“We’re going to have senior programs. We’re going to have after-school programs. We’re going to have English-speaking classes. We have a large Hispanic population over here. They’re be summertime programs run through the city. So, I mean, any program you can think of that the city does we’re going to do here,” Pruitt said.

The city hopes to have the center up and running by September.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.