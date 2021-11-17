Advertise
Ground broken on new Montgomery community center

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Councilman Glen Pruitt broke ground on a new community center.

It will be located at 5620 Calmar Dr. That’s near the Walmart off Eastern Boulevard.

“We’re going to have senior programs. We’re going to have after-school programs. We’re going to have English-speaking classes. We have a large Hispanic population over here. They’re be summertime programs run through the city. So, I mean, any program you can think of that the city does we’re going to do here,” Pruitt said.

The city hopes to have the center up and running by September.

