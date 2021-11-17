Juvenile, man shot in Montgomery Tuesday evening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people wounded, including a juvenile who is in life-threatening condition.

Police and fire medics responded to the 3200 block of Virginia Pines Lane around 5:45 p.m. on reports of people having been shot. A juvenile male, whose name and age were not released, was transported to an area hospital.

MPD confirmed a man suffering non-life-threatening injuries was later found at an area hospital after having been transported there in a private vehicle.

No other information about the shooting was immediately clear.

