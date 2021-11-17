Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Ivey announces new leadership roles for 3 within governor’s office

File Photo: The Alabama Capitol (Source: WSFA)
File Photo: The Alabama Capitol (Source: WSFA)(WTVY News 4)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey is announcing a shift of some personnel in her office following the recent promotion of Liz Filmore to the position of chief of staff. Ivey said two office veterans, as well as her new finance director, will take on key leadership roles in the coming days.

State Finance Director Bill Poole will state in his current position but will add the title of senior advisor within the administration.

“Bill’s first priority will continue to be to serve in the role of finance director, which carries a tremendous responsibility on its own,” Ivey said, “but as we are working to develop our long-range strategic blueprint for Alabama for the next few years, both Liz and I recognize we couldn’t find a better person to lean on for advice and input than Bill Poole.”

Also being elevated are Nathan Lindsay, who is the governor’s current director of appointments, and Brooks McClendon, the governor’s senate liaison in the Legislative Affairs Office.

Both Lindsay and McClendon will take on roles as deputy chief of staff, though Brooks will remain a senate liaison through the upcoming legislative session.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Palmer, the former interim chief financial officer for the Montgomery Public Schools...
Former MPS interim chief financial officer arrested
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people wounded,...
Juvenile, man shot in Montgomery Tuesday evening
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard's prison sentence was reduced by a judge.
State: Former house speaker attempted to influence prison legislation for early release
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old

Latest News

The maps were given final approval with Gov. Kay Ivey’s signature at the end of the recent...
2 more lawsuits filed over Alabama’s new district maps
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard's prison sentence was reduced by a judge.
State: Former house speaker attempted to influence prison legislation for early release
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said his goal with the lawsuit is not to deport anyone,...
Alabama’s AG files lawsuit to block vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed attended President Joe Biden's signing of the infrastructure bill...
Montgomery mayor attends infrastructure bill signing at White House