Mild today, but cooler air is on the way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that we have reached mid-November, average highs have dipped into the upper 60s. We have a few more days of 70s in store for Alabama until not one, but two cold fronts swing through the area and shake everything up; the first boundary doesn’t bring us much rain, but the second has a better chance of bringing more people showers.

Today we will be mostly sunny with just a few fair weather clouds... temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 70s for many, but some upper 70s cannot be ruled out.

Our atmosphere is re-saturating ahead of cold front number one that arrives on our doorstep by Thursday morning.

Our day tomorrow will start of mild in the 50s, and we will have a few clouds around - that leads into a day that features scattered showers and a few peaks of sunshine.

Highs will still be warm Thursday, but a quick passing shower is possible during the afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

As the first cold front moves through the region, it’s going to struggle to stay organized... that means a broken line of showers will impact some, but not all of our counties across central and south Alabama. Timing will open up for northern and western portions of the state early and last through the afternoon/evening for our eastern and south counties.

The front won’t have much moisture to work with, so nothing more than a passing shower along the front is anticipated. Simply put, many stay dry tomorrow - but don’t be surprised if you get caught under a quick shower!

Behind the front will be a shot of cooler conditions as highs remain down in the 60s both Friday and Saturday before briefly surging back into the lower 70s Sunday.

We're on the temperature roller coaster. (WSFA 12 News)

All three of those days will feature a good amount of sun with some clouds in the mix as well.

Another front arrives late Sunday night, bringing another low-end chance of rain.

A cold front brings a chance of showers late Sunday night into Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

Of the two boundaries we are tracking, Sunday’s has the better coverage of rain; showers will arrive late Sunday night and continue into the first half of Monday. Nothing heavy or stormy will occur with this front either.

Skies will clear out quickly on Monday as colder air pours in from the north. Highs will struggle to get much above 60 degrees. Tuesday will be even colder with highs well down in the 50s.

A shot of cold air with two nights in the lower 30s looms early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Overnight lows should head toward the freezing mark a couple of times as Thanksgiving week gets started on a rather chilly note!

