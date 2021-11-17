Advertise
NWS: Tornado touched down in Elmore County Thursday

It happened with a cold front on Thursday, Nov. 11th
November 11th produced an EF-0 tornado in Elmore County.
November 11th produced an EF-0 tornado in Elmore County.(NWS Birmingham)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sometimes Mother Nature can throw some big curveballs our way. Last Thursday is one great example of such a curveball in our part of the state.

That’s because an EF-0 tornado touched down in rural Elmore County on a day when the ingredients present weren’t really supportive of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Some tree damage occurred in Elmore County from an EF-0 tornado on November 11th.
Some tree damage occurred in Elmore County from an EF-0 tornado on November 11th.(NWS Birmingham)

We had a cold front pushing across the state and saw showers and embedded thunderstorms along and ahead of it. A few of the storms exhibited some minor “strength” during the afternoon hours, but no organized severe weather threat was in the cards.

But as we all know, that doesn’t mean anything because Mother Nature has the final say on what happens.

So wouldn’t you know we saw one rogue low-topped thunderstorm grow just strong enough to rotate and produce a weak tornado between Wetumpka and Eclectic near Santuck. The tornado had maximum winds of 70-75 mph.

A weak tornado briefly touched down in Elmore County on November 11th.
A weak tornado briefly touched down in Elmore County on November 11th.(WSFA 12 News)

It was on the ground for 0.36 miles and was as wide as 270 yards.

According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the damage was mainly tree-related. Here’s what part of the their event summary write-up said regarding the damage:

“About a dozen large trees were uprooted sporadically along the path in a convergent pattern near the center of the path, with weaker tree limb damage on the outskirts of the path. A tree fell on a barn. One manufactured home had a roof partially removed as well as minor damage to a deck and skirting.”

Just another reminder to treat all thunderstorms as possibly strong to severe and dangerous. Never turn your back on Mother Nature.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

