Penni McClammy sworn into late father’s Alabama House seat

Penni McClammy is sworn-in to the Alabama House seat her father, Thad McClammy, held for nearly 30 years.
By Sally Pitts
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Penni McClammy has been sworn-in as the new representative of Alabama House District 76, a position held for decades by her late father, Thad McClammy.

Penni McClammy said she had a special spirit in her heart for her father as she took the oath of office on Wednesday, now sitting in the seat her father was elected to for almost 30 years.

Thad McClammy died over the summer at age 78.

Penni McClammy said she has large shoes to fill and will build on her dad’s legacy.

“I am excited, I’m overjoyed, and I’m blessed,” McClammy said after the ceremony. “I just want to say thank you to the constituents of District 76 for entrusting me to continue on this road as Sen. [Kirk Hatcher] said “McClammy 2.0″.”

She said she would be “remiss” if she didn’t think about her father, who was always by her side.

The new legislator is ready to hit the ground running and says she has plans to pre-file two bills for the next legislative session, the first aiming to remove sales taxes on groceries, the other on prescription medications.

Penni McClammy ran unopposed for the seat.

