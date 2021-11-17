Advertise
Researchers suggest future flu pandemic could be worse than COVID-19

Researchers suggest the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like the one in 1918.(CNN, POOL, HHS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Public healthcare experts are warning nations across the globe to prepare for a future flu pandemic, researchers said in a series of reports on Wednesday.

The National Academy of Medicine suggests the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like the one in 1918.

The flu killed 50 million to 100 million people through 1919 during that pandemic.

Researchers say right now we are “woefully under-protected” against that scale of threat.

They recommend countries start developing next-generation vaccines and build up capacity levels in poor and middle-income nations.

One report suggests having 4 to 8 billion doses of flu vaccines ready to go during any given flu season.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

