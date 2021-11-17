Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Selma student wins statewide reading contest

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A first grader at Clark Elementary School got a big surprise Tuesday.

The Alabama Education Association showed up at the Selma school to announce Ke’Ashia Tate as the Alabama winner of this year’s Be A Champion and Read Contest.

For her grand prize, Ke’Ashia will get sideline access at this year’s Iron Bowl. She will get to meet Big Al and the Crimson Tide cheerleaders, plus she’ll get to participate in pregame activities.

The Auburn winner for this year’s contest is Racen Sutton, a kindergartener at Moulton Elementary School. Her win was announced Monday.

AEA’s Be A Champion and Read contest ran from September to October and challenged K-6 students to read at least six reading-level appropriate books. Moe than 20,000 students across the state participated.

“AEA is dedicated to promoting a love of reading for all Alabama students, and our Be A Champion and Read Contest is a terrific way to motivate students to read,” AEA President Susan Williams Brown said in a news release. “I congratulate our Alabama winner, Ke’Ashia, and all the students who participated in this year’s contest. I encourage them all to continue to engage in reading for fun, because we know that reading is the foundation of all learning.”

This is the contest’s ninth year.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Palmer, the former interim chief financial officer for the Montgomery Public Schools...
Former MPS interim chief financial officer arrested
Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
Victim identified in deadly Troy gas station shooting
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard's prison sentence was reduced by a judge.
State: Former house speaker attempted to influence prison legislation for early release
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon

Latest News

Montgomery city leaders broke ground on a new community center.
Ground broken on new Montgomery community center
Just a slight chance of a shower Thursday.
Tracking two cold fronts that will bring changes to the forecast
Montgomery firefighters offer safety tips for winter
Montgomery firefighters offer safety tips for winter
The maps were given final approval with Gov. Kay Ivey’s signature at the end of the recent...
2 more lawsuits filed over Alabama’s new district maps