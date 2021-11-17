Selma student wins statewide reading contest

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A first grader at Clark Elementary School got a big surprise Tuesday.

The Alabama Education Association showed up at the Selma school to announce Ke’Ashia Tate as the Alabama winner of this year’s Be A Champion and Read Contest.

For her grand prize, Ke’Ashia will get sideline access at this year’s Iron Bowl. She will get to meet Big Al and the Crimson Tide cheerleaders, plus she’ll get to participate in pregame activities.

The Alabama winner for AEA's Be a Champion and Read Contest is... KE'ASHIA TATE! Ke'Ashia, a first grader from Selma City's Clark Elementary, is going to the #IronBowl and will get a chance to meet Big Al, Alabama cheerleaders, and much more! #AEABeAChamp #myAEA #RollTide pic.twitter.com/AKbtNBKeS9 — Alabama Education Association (@myAEA) November 16, 2021

The Auburn winner for this year’s contest is Racen Sutton, a kindergartener at Moulton Elementary School. Her win was announced Monday.

AEA’s Be A Champion and Read contest ran from September to October and challenged K-6 students to read at least six reading-level appropriate books. Moe than 20,000 students across the state participated.

“AEA is dedicated to promoting a love of reading for all Alabama students, and our Be A Champion and Read Contest is a terrific way to motivate students to read,” AEA President Susan Williams Brown said in a news release. “I congratulate our Alabama winner, Ke’Ashia, and all the students who participated in this year’s contest. I encourage them all to continue to engage in reading for fun, because we know that reading is the foundation of all learning.”

This is the contest’s ninth year.

