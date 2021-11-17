Advertise
Small fire at Alabama women’s prison under investigation

Julia Tutwiler Prison. (File image)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A small fire that started Tuesday afternoon at one of Alabama’s women’s prisons is under investigation.

According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections, both inmates and staff of Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka were evacuated through standard safety procedures.

The fire was quickly extinguished and normal operations resumed, the ADOC spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.

ADOC could not provide any details about what started the fire, citing the ongoing investigation.

The 80-year-old Tutwiler facility serves as the receiving unit for all the state prison system’s female inmates and includes a female death row unit, according to ADOC’s website. It has an inmate population of approximately 650, according to the website.

