Temperature swings and a pair of rain chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two more unseasonably warm days are on the way before a cold front drops us back down a bit to end the week.

Highs will still be warm Thursday, but a quick passing shower is possible during the afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Today we’ll be up around 77 degrees with plenty of sunshine after this morning’s fog gets on out of here. Thursday will be similarly warm around 76 degrees.

The difference with tomorrow is we will have extra cloud cover throughout the day, leading to a partly to mostly cloudy sky. That’s courtesy of a cold front that will swing through the region during the afternoon hours.

A cold front brings a chance of showers late Sunday night into Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

The front won’t have much moisture to work with, so nothing more than a passing shower along the front is anticipated. Simply put, many stay dry tomorrow.

Behind the front will be a shot of cooler conditions as highs remain down in the 60s both Friday and Saturday before briefly surging back into the lower 70s Sunday. All three of those days will feature a good amount of sun with some clouds in the mix as well.

We're on the temperature roller coaster. (WSFA 12 News)

Another front arrives late Sunday night, bringing another low-end chance of rain. Of the two boundaries we are tracking, Sunday’s has the better coverage of rain. Showers will arrive late Sunday night and continue into the first half of Monday. Nothing heavy or stormy will occur with this front either.

Skies will clear out quickly on Monday as colder air pours in from the north. Highs will struggle to get much above 60 degrees. Tuesday will be even colder with highs well down in the 50s.

A shot of cold air with two nights in the lower 30s looms early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Overnight lows should head toward the freezing mark a couple of times as Thanksgiving week gets started on a rather chilly note!

