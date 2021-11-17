Advertise
Work to restart International Paper’s Prattville mill ongoing after ‘structural failure’

International Paper Prattville mill file image
International Paper Prattville mill file image(Source: WSFA 12 News file image)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - International Paper is sharing more details about the “structural failure” that prompted the shut down its Prattville paper mill on Nov. 6.

Company spokeswoman Amy Simpson said the issues at the Prattville Containerboard Mill resulted from the failure of one of the mill’s stock tanks. It happened during a scheduled maintenance outage.

While there were no injuries and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, or ADEM, has since determined there was no adverse environment impact, the mill remains closed.

“Initial assessments are complete and work has begun to bring the mill back to full capacity,” Simpson said Wednesday, confirming plans to have operations back underway “in the next few weeks for Paper Machine Number 2.”

It will take more time to bring the entire mill back online, however.

“Paper Machine Number 1, along with the balance of the mill, is expected to be fully operational early next year,” Simpson said, adding that “in the meantime, we continue to evaluate alternative supply options and will to work with our customers to meet their needs.”

