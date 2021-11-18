Advertise
2 more suspects identified in gas station shootout

Lawrence is charged with assault second degree.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two more suspects have been identified in connection to a shooting outside a Pike Road area gas station on Nov. 9.

According to Capt. Trent Beasley with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Jamond Quintavion Lawrence, 22, is charged with assault second degree.

Another suspect, Arsenion Hall, 32, is charged with trafficking. He was found to be in connection to a vehicle involved in the shoot-out but Beasley said specific charges related to the shooting have not been filed at this point.

Arsenio is connected to one of the vehicles involved in the shooting.
The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Circle K gas station located on U.S. Highway 80 in east Montgomery County near the I-85 exit to Waugh and Pike Road.

Two other people, James McKenzie, 22, and Emilium Timvannie Spinks, 18, were previously arrested and charged with reckless assault, and at least two more unknown suspects are still being sought.

One of the suspects and an innocent bystander were injured in the shooting. The bystander drove herself to the hospital, but no information is available about her current condition.

Authorities haven’t released any information on a possible motive.

