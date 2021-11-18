2021 Families of the Year - The Leatherwood family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Take time to smell the roses. The Leatherwood family can tell you a lot about flowers. They own a nursery, but it’s more than just a place to grow and buy beautiful blooms.

“When we started our nursery, when we got married, we got a piece of paper that said we had a business. We didn’t really know anything but we knew we wanted to have our own business,” said Elizabeth Leatherwood.

They made that dream a reality when they opened Leatherwood Nursery in 2010. It was five years later that she and her husband Eric were married. Today, their business is booming, and their family has grown, and so has the opportunity to find teachable moments for their family.

Everyone chimed in when they were asked to describe their family, with different family members using words like ”humble,” “hardworking,” “loving,” “accepting” and “creative.”

The nursery requires all hands on deck so everyone has a responsibility from getting plants in the ground to working the markets.

“We do the EastChase Farmers Market in May and June, and Isabelle and Sarah go out there every summer, and it’s amazing how many people that we’ve met over the years that we really don’t know them otherwise except just through the market, and they’ll come and they’ll ask where they are. And they really have learned good sales tactics, and we just really want them to know the importance of hard work,” said Elizabeth Leatherwood.

They also teach them a few other value lessons as well.

“I guess love for each other and for our country and to follow Jesus. We try to put that above everything else,” said Eric Leatherwood.

When the Leatherwood family isn’t working they are keeping up with their different schedules like ballet, cheer and activities at First Baptist Church in downtown Montgomery. But at the end of the day there is rest for the weary when the Leatherwood family slows down and stops to enjoy the beauty of just being a family.

