Area leaders, residents against proposed Montgomery development

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some believe a proposed development off Atlanta Highway in Montgomery will lower the quality of life for surrounding neighborhoods.

“You’ve got two of the most stable neighborhoods in town. You need to enhance them, not harm the value,” District 1 Montgomery Councilman Ed Grimes said. “I think if it’s a cheaply done development it could harm the value.”

Developers want the area to become a subdivision with 244 lots, according to the Planning Commission’s Nov. 18 agenda.

The plot of land is near several neighborhoods: Fox Hollow, County Downs, Bellehurst, Watson Circle and Mountain View.

The proposal is going before the planning commission Thursday.

“The proposed development would squeeze a whole lot of houses onto a tract of land that was never intended for that many houses,” District 3 Montgomery County Commissioner Ronda Walker said.

Many are also worried about additional traffic in an area adjacent to Atlanta Highway that is already bustling.

“These residents care deeply about their neighborhoods, about their homes, about their families, and they have legitimate concerns, serious concerns about the proposed development,” Walker said. “And I have no doubt you will see hundreds of people at the planning commission meeting.”

One of the protestors planning to attend the meeting is County Downs resident Richard Dean. He has been organizing this push back against the project.

“I don’t think it ought to be done the way it’s been proposed, and I don’t think they followed the rules and guidelines and regulations of the planning commission,” Dean said. “I’m still working on putting all my argument together, but preliminarily, that’s exactly the way it looks and why I think it’s a bad idea. I don’t think the commission ought to approve what they’re proposing.”

The resident also cites drainage as a big concern. Watson Circle has been prone to flooding in the past.

This is merely the surface of what protestors plan to bring before the Planning Commission this week.

WSFA 12 News is told T Investments LLC is the developer of the proposed project. We reached out to the group’s spokesperson around 6 p.m. Wednesday to comment on these claims but have not heard back yet.

