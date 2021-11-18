Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Area leaders, residents against proposed Montgomery development

By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some believe a proposed development off Atlanta Highway in Montgomery will lower the quality of life for surrounding neighborhoods.

“You’ve got two of the most stable neighborhoods in town. You need to enhance them, not harm the value,” District 1 Montgomery Councilman Ed Grimes said. “I think if it’s a cheaply done development it could harm the value.”

Developers want the area to become a subdivision with 244 lots, according to the Planning Commission’s Nov. 18 agenda.

The plot of land is near several neighborhoods: Fox Hollow, County Downs, Bellehurst, Watson Circle and Mountain View.

The proposal is going before the planning commission Thursday.

“The proposed development would squeeze a whole lot of houses onto a tract of land that was never intended for that many houses,” District 3 Montgomery County Commissioner Ronda Walker said.

Many are also worried about additional traffic in an area adjacent to Atlanta Highway that is already bustling.

“These residents care deeply about their neighborhoods, about their homes, about their families, and they have legitimate concerns, serious concerns about the proposed development,” Walker said. “And I have no doubt you will see hundreds of people at the planning commission meeting.”

One of the protestors planning to attend the meeting is County Downs resident Richard Dean. He has been organizing this push back against the project.

“I don’t think it ought to be done the way it’s been proposed, and I don’t think they followed the rules and guidelines and regulations of the planning commission,” Dean said. “I’m still working on putting all my argument together, but preliminarily, that’s exactly the way it looks and why I think it’s a bad idea. I don’t think the commission ought to approve what they’re proposing.”

The resident also cites drainage as a big concern. Watson Circle has been prone to flooding in the past.

This is merely the surface of what protestors plan to bring before the Planning Commission this week.

WSFA 12 News is told T Investments LLC is the developer of the proposed project. We reached out to the group’s spokesperson around 6 p.m. Wednesday to comment on these claims but have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenda Palmer, the former interim chief financial officer for the Montgomery Public Schools...
Former MPS interim chief financial officer arrested
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people wounded,...
Juvenile, man shot in Montgomery Tuesday evening
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard's prison sentence was reduced by a judge.
State: Former house speaker attempted to influence prison legislation for early release
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old

Latest News

The busiest time of the season for the postal service begins two weeks before Christmas.
USPS ‘ready’ to tackle upcoming holiday season
Highs will still be warm Thursday, but a quick passing shower is possible during the afternoon.
Cold front brings a few showers to the area Thursday
USPS 'ready' for upcoming holiday season
USPS 'ready' for upcoming holiday season
Montgomery to launch Operation Hope
Montgomery to launch Operation Hope