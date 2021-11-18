Cottonwood mayor charged with shooting son

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Cottonwood Mayor James Coachman has been arrested on charges that he shot his adult son. He surrendered Thursday afternoon after a Houston County Grand Jury indicted him.

A copy of that indictment is not immediately available. However, sources say Coachman’s son had threatened him with a hole digger. The incident occurred before Coachman became mayor.

“It is a tragedy though Mayor Coachman acted in self-defense and we certainly anticipate he will be vindicated on the charge,” attorney Gregory “Scotter” McCain said of the indictment.

If convicted, Coachman would automatically be removed from office.

After posting $10,000 bond, Coachman was released.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.