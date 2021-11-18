Advertise
Cottonwood mayor charged with shooting son

The incident occurred before James Coachman became mayor.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Cottonwood Mayor James Coachman has been arrested on charges that he shot his adult son. He surrendered Thursday afternoon after a Houston County Grand Jury indicted him.

A copy of that indictment is not immediately available. However, sources say Coachman’s son had threatened him with a hole digger. The incident occurred before Coachman became mayor.

“It is a tragedy though Mayor Coachman acted in self-defense and we certainly anticipate he will be vindicated on the charge,” attorney Gregory “Scotter” McCain said of the indictment.

If convicted, Coachman would automatically be removed from office.

After posting $10,000 bond, Coachman was released.

