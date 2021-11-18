Advertise
Draft rules for Alabama physicians to recommend use of medical cannabis

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners announced draft rules to govern how physicians can recommend medical cannabis to eligible patients.

The draft rules, released Thursday, were developed in accordance with the state’s new law on medical cannabis, which was approved earlier this year by the state Legislature and signed into law by the governor.

The public can read the draft rules and find information on how to submit comments by visiting www.albme.gov. The agency will accept comments until Jan. 4, 2022.

The draft rules can be found below:

Once fully implemented under Alabama law, the use of medical cannabis may be permitted to treat certain qualifying medical conditions.

