New book features people, places who touched Scott & Zelda Fitzgerald's lives in Montgomery

The F. Scott & Zelda Fitzgerald Museum.
The F. Scott & Zelda Fitzgerald Museum.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new book is out that walks us through the Montgomery life of author F. Scott Fitzgerald and his wife Zelda and you can get a signed copy Thursday.

“Stepping Out with Scott and Zelda” is said to be a literary tour guide that introduces us to the places and people that touched the Fitzgeralds’ lives while they lived here in Montgomery. It visits Zelda’s childhood home in the Cottage Hill neighborhood, showing us where Scott first fell in love with the young southern belle and the city that shaped her.

The book, which is available to purchase online, also features photographs and vintage postcards and images.

The author, Maire Martello, will be signing copies Thursday at the Goat Hill Museum Store Holiday Open House at Chris’s Hot Dogs on Dec. 3rd. There will be an official launch party at the Fitzgerald Museum on Dec. 11th.

