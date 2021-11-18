Advertise
Operation HOPE to provide financial education, counseling to Montgomery residents

Montgomery residents can receive financial education and counseling thanks to a partnership with the city, Trustmark and Operation HOPE.((Source: City of Montgomery))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery residents can receive financial education and counseling thanks to a partnership with the city, Trustmark and Operation HOPE.

Operation HOPE works to disrupt poverty and empower inclusion for low and moderate-income youth and adults. According to its website, the program serves adults, youth, disaster survivors, and employees with financial dignity programming and coaching to equip them with the financial knowledge and tools to create a secure future.

“My administration has prioritized working with Trustmark and Operation HOPE to ensure everyone in Montgomery has the chance to live, learn and earn,” Mayor Steven L. Reed said. “This partnership will significantly increase access to critical tools and resources that will change the financial trajectory for many residents and entrepreneurs in our community.”

“You’re better together and you only have a future if you grow,” Founder, Chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE, Inc. John Hope Bryant said.

Bryant said Thursday’s announcement was about growth and that the program will work to grow people who believe in Montgomery.

“We believe in the Operation HOPE mission to improve financial literacy as a way to dramatically impact the well-being of our community,” Duane Dewey, Chief Executive Officer at Trustmark Bank, said.

The first Operation HOPE location in Montgomery is located at Trustmark’s Carmichael Road location. There will be three full-service offices and five other offices across the area, Dewey added.

The programs and services are provided to clients at no cost, Operation HOPE says.

