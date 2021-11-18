The Rundown: Nov. 19th- 21st

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around central and south Alabama and bring them to you!

Start your weekend at the Shoppes at Eastchase. They’re hosting their All is Bright, Magical Holiday Celebration. You can enjoy live music, dance performances, and photo booths. Plus you don’t want to miss The Grinch or Santa’s magical arrival! There will be holiday festivities for the entire family and you’ll be able to end the night by watching fireworks.

A Magical Christmas Tradition returns to the tracks. You don’t want to miss a fun-filled night on the North Pole Express. You can wear your pajamas, sip on hot chocolate and enjoy other treats. You will also get to meet Mrs. Claus and Santa! This is definitely a magical journey for the whole family.

If you want to get a jumpstart on your Christmas shopping then you’ll want to head down to the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts Artist Market. Starting at 10 a.m. you can shop around all while meeting local artists, painters, and photographers.

The Wetumpka Holiday Market is happening Sunday there will be food trucks, loaded tea and homemade ice cream. Plus there will be 50 vendors to shop from.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

