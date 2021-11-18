Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

The Rundown: Nov. 19th-21st

By Tarlesha Acoff and Deanna Chavez Gates
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around central and south Alabama and bring them to you!

Start your weekend at the Shoppes at Eastchase. They’re hosting their All is Bright, Magical Holiday Celebration. You can enjoy live music, dance performances, and photo booths. Plus you don’t want to miss The Grinch or Santa’s magical arrival! There will be holiday festivities for the entire family and you’ll be able to end the night by watching fireworks.

A Magical Christmas Tradition returns to the tracks. You don’t want to miss a fun-filled night on the North Pole Express. You can wear your pajamas, sip on hot chocolate and enjoy other treats. You will also get to meet Mrs. Claus and Santa! This is definitely a magical journey for the whole family.

If you want to get a jumpstart on your Christmas shopping then you’ll want to head down to the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts Artist Market. Starting at 10 a.m. you can shop around all while meeting local artists, painters, and photographers.

The Wetumpka Holiday Market is happening Sunday there will be food trucks, loaded tea and homemade ice cream. Plus there will be 50 vendors to shop from.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.
Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Judge orders Ruggs back to court after missed alcohol test
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Alabama to see the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
Brenda Palmer, the former interim chief financial officer for the Montgomery Public Schools...
Former MPS interim chief financial officer arrested
November 11th produced an EF-0 tornado in Elmore County.
NWS: Tornado touched down in Elmore County on Nov. 11

Latest News

The Rundown: Nov. 19th- 21st
The Rundown: Nov. 19th- 21st
The Rundown
The Rundown: Nov. 12th-14th
The Alabama Shakespeare Festival.
Alabama Shakespeare Festival prepares for on-stage production Cinderella
Morgan Wallen to headline at Pepsi Rock the South SOURCE: Chris Johnson
Morgan Wallen, Alabama headline Pepsi Rock the South 2022 lineup