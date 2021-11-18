Search to begin for next Montgomery schools superintendent

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education will hold a special-called meeting Thursday to pick a search firm that will begin the process of finding the next Montgomery Public Schools superintendent.

The winning firm will help the board find Dr. Ann Roy Moore’s successor. Moore announced in August that she would not be renewing her contract.

Moore says the board will select the top four or five candidates firms for an interview process and select from there. She has served three and a half years as the superintendent and will be involved in the search process.

Moore, who will officially retire in June, says she will stay busy consulting, working on a couple of books and spending time with her family.

