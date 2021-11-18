Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Search to begin for next Montgomery schools superintendent

Empty desk at school
Empty desk at school(WWNY)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education will hold a special-called meeting Thursday to pick a search firm that will begin the process of finding the next Montgomery Public Schools superintendent.

The winning firm will help the board find Dr. Ann Roy Moore’s successor. Moore announced in August that she would not be renewing her contract.

Moore says the board will select the top four or five candidates firms for an interview process and select from there. She has served three and a half years as the superintendent and will be involved in the search process.

Moore, who will officially retire in June, says she will stay busy consulting, working on a couple of books and spending time with her family.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.
Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Judge orders Ruggs back to court after missed alcohol test
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Alabama to see the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
Brenda Palmer, the former interim chief financial officer for the Montgomery Public Schools...
Former MPS interim chief financial officer arrested
November 11th produced an EF-0 tornado in Elmore County.
NWS: Tornado touched down in Elmore County on Nov. 11

Latest News

Smucker’s Uncrustables
Smucker Co. to build $1.1B sandwich factory near Birmingham
This is a CVS Pharmacy sign is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. CVS Health...
CVS Health lays out plan to close hundreds of stores in next 3 years
Lawrence is charged with assault second degree.
2 more suspects identified in gas station shootout
A front will bring a few passing showers and breezy conditions later this afternoon.
Up and down temperature trend continues