Two rain chances and a BIG drop in temps

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds will be on the increase today thanks to an approaching cold front. Expect partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs warming into the middle 70s.

Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20-30% chance of passing showers. (WSFA 12 News)

A few quick-moving showers here or there will be possible during the day, but most will remain dry. If you see a shower, it will not last long and it won’t drop much rain.

Winds will turn breezy out of the north as the front passes later this afternoon. It stays breezy tonight as colder air pours into the area. We’ll bottom out in the upper 30s, but that breeze will make it feel colder to start your Friday.

A few passing showers today and additional rain Sunday night. (WSFA 12 News)

The weather will be cooler and tranquil heading into the weekend. Despite more sun than clouds both Friday and Saturday, we’re stuck in the 60s both afternoons.

A brief warm surge on Sunday will push highs into the lower 70s with building cloud cover ahead of our next system. That will bring a cold front through Sunday night into very early Monday morning. Showers are expected, but heavy rain and thunderstorms will not occur.

We're on the temperature roller coaster. (WSFA 12 News)

The rain ends before sunrise Monday as blustery north winds usher in much colder and drier air. We’ll struggle to get into the 50s on Monday with ample afternoon sunshine. The sun stays out in full force Tuesday as well, but highs with a cold area of high pressure overhead will only reach the lower 50s.

More 50s to perhaps 60 degrees are on tap next Wednesday, capping what will be the coldest stretch of days so far this fall. But it’s not just the afternoons that will be chilly. Morning lows Tuesday and Wednesday will easily drop into the lower 30s for most of us. Some upper 20s may occur as well.

A big surge of cold air arrives to start Thanksgiving week. (WSFA 12 News)

Looking at the long range computer models for Thanksgiving, there is another cold front that will approach the area. Right now, the front looks to roll into the region for Black Friday, which bodes well for Thanksgiving Day.

