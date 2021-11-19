Cooler now, a brief warm-up, then very cold

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday’s cold front has allowed much cooler air to funnel into Alabama this morning. There’s also a northerly breeze that will stick with us through most of the day.

It won’t be that chilly compared to normal, but considering where we’ve been this week it will definitely feel much cooler. Highs will reach the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will be dry. (WSFA 12 News)

The weekend will be dry, but there will be clouds both days. Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-60s. By Sunday we’re heading for the lower 70s, but there will be minimal sunshine.

Then comes another cold front. Sunday night will be wet with a round of rain showers for most of us. No thunderstorms or threatening weather are in the forecast, and rain totals will stay well under a half-inch.

Rain totals are mostly around a quarter of an inch Sunday night. (WSFA 12 News)

It will get even colder behind that front as a show of air straight from northern Canada pushes into the Southeast. Highs will stay in the 50s both Monday and Tuesday despite there being plentiful sunshine both days.

To make matters worse, it will be windy on Monday with gusts upwards of 20-25 mph. That will add a bite to the air on what will be the coldest feeling day this fall. The wind relaxes by Tuesday morning.

We'll have two freezing nights heading into Thanksgiving week. (WSFA 12 News)

The overnights will be very cold down in the lower 30s as we start Thanksgiving week. Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning will start near or even just below the freezing mark. With a slight breeze Tuesday morning it will feel like it’s down in the 20s!

If we see a wind chill as low as 25 degrees, that would be the lowest value in Montgomery since February 21st!

The coldest airmass this season pushes in early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Then we warm a bit heading into the big Thanksgiving holiday. Wednesday we’re in the lower 60s and Thursday we’re near 70. Both days look dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The next system to bring rain now likely holds off until at least Black Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.