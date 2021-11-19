Advertise
County Road 12: Slapout teen representing Alabama in national pageant

She's been wearing pageant crowns since the age of 3. Now Slapout native Blakley White will represent Alabama in the National American Miss Teen pageant in Orlando.(WSFA 12 News)
By Judd Davis
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SLAPOUT, Ala. (WSFA) - Blakley White has quite a collection of crowns. She’s been doing this most of her life.

“I started competing at the age of three,” said White. “My first pageant was Tiny Miss Trojan in Troy. I won it and was hooked from there.”

She’s about a small-town Alabama, as you can get.

“I’m from Slapout, Alabama, born and raised here. I went to Holtville High School.”

In the last 16 years, she’s won a lot.

“Many people think it’s just a pretty girl on stage, and whoever has the best dress wins. But there’s so much more to pageants. I’ve gained so many skills through pageants, confidence, public speaking skills, interview skills, stage presence, and of course friendships.”

The hard work is paying off. She just won the National American Miss Teen pageant in Alabama, and now she’s heading to Orlando to compete against the best in the country. She’ll face off against 34 other teens for the weeklong competition over Thanksgiving.

“This is something I’ve been preparing for, for months. This is the biggest pageant I’ve ever done. I’m super excited and super anxious. I keep telling myself it doesn’t feel real and I’m leaving next week. Maybe once I’m down there, but it’s overwhelming.”

Blakley says she feels pretty good about her chances, but even if she doesn’t add to her collection, she’s proud to represent Alabama and make her hometown of Slapout proud. She says this won’t be her last pageant, and she may even give the Miss America pageant a try down the road. When it’s all over, she wants to teach 3rd grade.

