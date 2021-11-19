Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Fetus found in wastewater at Mobile treatment plant

Police say a premature fetus was found Wednesday night at a wastewater treatment facility in...
Police say a premature fetus was found Wednesday night at a wastewater treatment facility in Mobile, according to police.(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Police say a premature fetus was found Wednesday night at a wastewater treatment facility in Mobile, according to police.

A worker with the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System discovered the fetus in a machine that screens wastewater at the plant, news outlets reported.

“We can confirm a premature fetus was found during a cleanup at MAWSS Sewage & Water Treatment Center,” a Mobile Police Department spokesperson told news outlets.

Homicide detectives were called to the facility to investigate.

No other details, including the developmental age of the fetus, have been released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press.

Most Read

Marquise Flynn has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2015...
Man convicted, sentenced for 2015 murder of Montgomery rapper
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Alabama to see the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
The plot of land is near several neighborhoods: Fox Hollow, County Downs, Bellehurst, Watson...
Area leaders, residents against proposed Montgomery development
Lawrence is charged with assault second degree.
2 more suspects identified in gas station shootout
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

A round of showers is likely Sunday night, which will be followed by much colder air.
Cooler now, a brief warm-up, then very cold
'Sleep-out’ to mark National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week
'Sleep-out’ to mark National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week
Sketch the Sky winner Nov. 19: Ava Croley
MACH hosts ‘sleep-out’ to mark National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week
A crash on Day Street is causing delays for morning commuters near I-85/I-65 interchange.
‘Major’ crash on Day Street causing delays near I-85