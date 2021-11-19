5th death confirmed from Oct. 31 Montgomery shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation involving an Oct. 31 shooting that turned fatal nearly three weeks later.

Elrico Briggs, 34, of Montgomery was found in life-threatening condition around 12:50 p.m. that Sunday in the area of North Anton Drive. He died on Thursday while being treated for his injuries, the police department has since confirmed.

During the investigation, it was determined Briggs had been shot in the 100 block of South Haardt Drive, not far from where he’d been found. That’s where police discovered the body of Antonio Wright, 27, of Montgomery, who had been fatally shot.

Brigg’s passing marks the fifth death in a violent Halloween day when MPD responded to multiple unrelated fatal shootings.

Both Briggs’ and Wright’s cases are currently considered death investigations.

Anyone with information in either case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

