Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

5th death confirmed from Oct. 31 Montgomery shootings

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation involving an Oct. 31 shooting that turned fatal nearly three weeks later.

Elrico Briggs, 34, of Montgomery was found in life-threatening condition around 12:50 p.m. that Sunday in the area of North Anton Drive. He died on Thursday while being treated for his injuries, the police department has since confirmed.

During the investigation, it was determined Briggs had been shot in the 100 block of South Haardt Drive, not far from where he’d been found. That’s where police discovered the body of Antonio Wright, 27, of Montgomery, who had been fatally shot.

Brigg’s passing marks the fifth death in a violent Halloween day when MPD responded to multiple unrelated fatal shootings.

Both Briggs’ and Wright’s cases are currently considered death investigations.

Anyone with information in either case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquise Flynn has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2015...
Man convicted, sentenced for 2015 murder of Montgomery rapper
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Alabama to see the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
The plot of land is near several neighborhoods: Fox Hollow, County Downs, Bellehurst, Watson...
Area leaders, residents against proposed Montgomery development
Lawrence is charged with assault second degree.
2 more suspects identified in gas station shootout
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

A round of showers is likely Sunday night, which will be followed by much colder air.
Tracking a cooler weekend; followed by rain & a big chill down next week
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+
5 Points Deli & Grill reopens
5 Points Deli & Grill reopens
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: 3rd round of playoffs