Food for Thought 11/18

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

King Tutt BBQ (1314 Highland Ave.): 100

That’s My Dog, Jr. (2414 Lower Wetumpka Rd.): 99

Goat Haus Biergarten (532 Clay St.): 97

American Deli (7810 Vaughn Rd.): 97

China Chef (514 E. Patton Ave.): 97

Krystal (2805 E. South Blvd.): 97

Subway (2025 Coliseum Blvd.): 97

Low Scores

Firehouse Subs (6661 Atlanta Hwy.): 90

Priority item: unlabeled chemical spray bottles stored among food items

Wing Master 2 (3430 Atlanta Hwy.): 81

Priority items: broken fryer baskets; flies in establishment

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.