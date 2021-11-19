Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever: 3rd round of playoffs

Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

The regular season is over, but the AHSAA and AISA playoffs kick off Friday night.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.

You can also call in a score at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

  • Jackson vs. Lowndes Academy
  • Hillcrest Evergreen vs. Montgomery Catholic
  • TR Miller vs. Montgomery Academy
  • UMS Wright vs. Andalusia
  • Lanett vs. Highland Home
  • Opelika vs. Hueytown
  • Auburn vs. CPC
  • Escambia vs. Autauga
  • Tuscaloosa Academy vs. Pike Lib

