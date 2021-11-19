Huge used book sale underway at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Are you a book lover? Now’s your opportunity to take advantage of a huge book sale going on in Montgomery.
The Montgomery City-County Public Library is holding its Big Book Sale at Garrett Coliseum on Friday and Saturday (Nov. 19 and 20).
Thousands of gently used and well-loved used books will be available for purchase at a reduced price.
The sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.
It’s not just books at the Coliseum! Food trucks will be there, as will other types of entertainment, arts and craft, a COVID-19 vaccination clinic and much more!
The Coliseum is located at 1555 Federal Drive.
