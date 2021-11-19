Advertise
‘Major’ crash on Day Street causing delays near I-85

A crash on Day Street is causing delays for morning commuters near I-85/I-65 interchange.
A crash on Day Street is causing delays for morning commuters near I-85/I-65 interchange.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is causing delays for motorists traveling on Day Street near Interstate 85.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash has forced the southbound side of Day Street to close. Motorists are being asked to seek an alternate route.

ALDOT cameras show the incident is affecting traffic near the I-65/I-85 interchange.

Details on the crash are limited but first responders are on the scene working to clear the roadway.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

