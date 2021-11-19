Advertise
Man convicted, sentenced for 2015 murder of Montgomery rapper

Marquise Flynn has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2015...
Marquise Flynn has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2015 murder of Montgomery rapper Sylvester "Fathead" Morris.(Source: Montgomery County District Attorney)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a 2015 homicide that left a Montgomery rapper dead has been found guilty, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey. Marquise Flynn was convicted for killing Sylvester “Fat Head” Morris on the night of June 28, 2015 on Montgomery’s Berkley Drive.

Following the jury’s verdict, Judge Jimmy Pool sentenced Flynn to life in prison without parole, Bailey said.

The DA said the murder happened that Sunday in June during a pool party that was being hosted by one of Morris’ friends. Evidence at trial showed Morris had left the party and was sitting in a vehicle in front of the home when Flynn approached and opened fire into the vehicle.

The victim, struck in the heart by a bullet, died almost instantly, the DA said.

Flynn fled the scene but was found and arrested 11 days later by agents with the U.S. Marshal Service.

“I am proud that my office was able to permanently remove this violent killer from the streets of our community,” Bailey said. “I pray that this conviction gives Sylvester Morris’ family a measure of comfort and closure. My office is committed to working each and every day to making Montgomery County safer for all of our citizens. This conviction and sentence should send the message to everyone that if you commit a violent crime, you will be prosecuted, convicted, and sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence.”

