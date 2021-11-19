Missing Person Alert for Dothan man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Missing Persons Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Dothan.

William Jefferson Hasty is 63-years-old and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

He was last seen on November 12, 2021, in the area of Hodgesville Road in Dothan.

Mr. Hasty may have traveled to Navarre, FL. He could be driving a dark blue 1997 Buick Park Avenue with an Alabama License 38FK727.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of William Jefferson Hasty, please contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 615-3637 or call 911.

