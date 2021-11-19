Montgomery Atlanta Highway development plan voted down

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Those present for Thursday night’s meeting at Montgomery City Hall broke out in applause after the city’s planning commission voted to deny approval of a proposed development off Atlanta Highway.

Some believed the project, which called for a subdivision with 244 lots, would have lowered the quality of life for surrounding neighborhoods.

Residents cited issues, including development of too many homes on such a small piece of land, added traffic, and even drainage as reasons why the commission should deny the plan.

“These residents care deeply about their neighborhoods, about their homes, about their families, and they have legitimate concerns, serious concerns about the proposed development,” District 3 Montgomery County Commissioner Ronda Walker said on Wednesday. “And I have no doubt you will see hundreds of people at the planning commission meeting.”

Walker’s crowd estimate prediction appeared accurate during Thursday’s meeting.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.