Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Montgomery Atlanta Highway development plan voted down

Montgomery's planning commission denied a proposed development off Atlanta Highway during a...
Montgomery's planning commission denied a proposed development off Atlanta Highway during a meeting on Nov. 18, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Those present for Thursday night’s meeting at Montgomery City Hall broke out in applause after the city’s planning commission voted to deny approval of a proposed development off Atlanta Highway.

Some believed the project, which called for a subdivision with 244 lots, would have lowered the quality of life for surrounding neighborhoods.

Residents cited issues, including development of too many homes on such a small piece of land, added traffic, and even drainage as reasons why the commission should deny the plan.

“These residents care deeply about their neighborhoods, about their homes, about their families, and they have legitimate concerns, serious concerns about the proposed development,” District 3 Montgomery County Commissioner Ronda Walker said on Wednesday. “And I have no doubt you will see hundreds of people at the planning commission meeting.”

Walker’s crowd estimate prediction appeared accurate during Thursday’s meeting.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Alabama to see the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Judge orders Ruggs back to court after missed alcohol test
Brenda Palmer, the former interim chief financial officer for the Montgomery Public Schools...
Former MPS interim chief financial officer arrested
The plot of land is near several neighborhoods: Fox Hollow, County Downs, Bellehurst, Watson...
Area leaders, residents against proposed Montgomery development

Latest News

Church gives away 1,500 turkeys
Church gives away 1,500 turkeys
Raising awareness for homelessness in 'Not-a-Bed Sleepout'
Raising awareness for homelessness in 'Not-a-Bed Sleepout'
Alabama miners take UMWA protest to state capitol
Alabama miners take UMWA protest to state capitol
Marquise Flynn has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2015...
Man convicted, sentenced for 2015 murder of Montgomery rapper